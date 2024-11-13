Subscribe
Signed and sealed: Princeton seniors sign National Letters of Intent

by | Nov 13, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton seniors, from left, Kelsey Lefever (women’s soccer, Texas A&M-Commerce), Terrayah McCoy (women’s basketball, Texas A&M-Commerce), Dominic Dodson (men’s golf, UT-Permian Basin), Mariah Hart (women’s basketball, University of New Orleans) and Paris Kelleher (women’s wrestling, Central Methodist University) each signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Jean Ann Collins.

By David Wolman

Wednesday marked the first day during the current school year that student-athletes, other than football, can sign a National Letter of Intent.

Princeton had five student-athletes sign a NLOI during a National Signing Day ceremony that was held in the Princeton High School gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers women’s basketball team saw Mariah Hart sign with the University of New Orleans and Terrayah McCoy will play for Texas A&M-Commerce.

McCoy is one of two Princeton student-athletes that will compete for Texas A&M-Commerce, who also got an official commitment from Lady Panthers soccer standout Kelsey Lefever.

Dominic Dodson inked with the UT-Permian Basin men’s golf team.

Paris Kelleher will wrestle for Central Methodist University.

