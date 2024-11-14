Runoff for mayoral race set for Dec. 14

A longtime school volunteer will join the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees, and the Princeton City Council will have two new members. But the race for mayor won’t be decided until a runoff scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14.

Four candidates challenged the re-election of Mayor Brianna Chacon, who received 40.98% of votes cast in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election, according to final unofficial results from Collin County Elections.

Eugene Escobar Jr. received 27.09%.

In order to be elected, a candidate for city office must receive more than 50%.

Chacon received 3,302 votes and Escobar polled 2,183.

“I’m here because I believe Princeton deserves leadership that listens, is accountable and works hard for every resident,” Escobar said after the election. “I’m still in this race for our future. Regardless of who wins or loses, I’m here to stay, dedicated to supporting our community and working toward a stronger Princeton.”

Keith Schmitt, who received 1,544 votes for 19.16% of the total, told The Princeton Herald, “I support Eugene Escobar.” Madelyn Awalt, who received 436 votes for 5.41%, said, “I’m in full support of Eugene Escobar … He’s smart, he’s got a good set of plans to hit the ground running, and he loves Princeton.”

