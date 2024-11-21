City council launches four park projects

New safety crossings are being painted, signed and staffed at seven Princeton ISD schools following discussions involving the Princeton Police Department, Public Works, Collin County and the PISD.

Police Chief James Waters told the Tuesday, Nov. 12, special meeting of the Princeton City Council the crossings are at

Princeton High School at Boorman Lane/Cotton Blossom Lane, Mayfield Elementary School at Ripple Rush Drive, Harper Elementary School at County Road 447/Harper Springs Place, Godwin Elementary School at Baldwin Drive/Dye Boulevard, Smith Elementary School at Meadow Wood Lane/Princeton Meadows Boulevard as well as Meadow Crest Drive/Meadow Wood Lane, Lowe Elementary School at Mesquite Lane/Cypress Bend Parkway and Southard Middle School at Monte Carlo Boulevard.

“We need to identify areas that need additional safety crosswalks,” Waters said. “If I had a perfect world, we would go with every intersection out there having a safety crosswalk — and maybe one day we’ll get there,” Waters said.

