New members join council

New Seat 2 Councilmember Cristina Todd and Seat 1 Councilmember Terrance Johnson are sworn in by City Secretary Amber Anderson. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Two new members have been sworn in to four-year terms on the Princeton City Council.

City Secretary Amber Anderson administered the oaths to new Seat 1 Councilmember Terrance Johnson and new Seat 2 Councilmember Cristina Todd.

The ceremony took place at a special meeting Monday, Nov. 18, at which council canvassed votes cast in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. Council also called a runoff election in the race for mayor on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The canvass confirmed results reported by Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet.

Final results, including early voting, mail ballots and Election Day voting, showed Johnson received 3,608 votes, or 53.60% of the total, to 3,123 votes, or 46.40%, for Councilmember David Kleiber, who had been on council since 2015.

Todd received 3,497 votes, or 51.92%, to 3,238 votes, or 48.08%, for Councilmember Marlo Obera, Sherbet said.

