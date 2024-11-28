City considers residential guidelines

As Princeton experiences rapid growth, city leaders have introduced a set of residential design guidelines aimed at creating vibrant, high-quality neighborhoods.

The guidelines, to be adopted by the City Council at a later meeting, would supplement the city’s Comprehensive Plan and ordinances by setting standards such as neighborhood layout, architectural diversity and lot sizes.

The guidelines could be incorporated in the agreements for planned developments (PDs), Assistant City Manager Allison Cook told a Tuesday, Nov. 12, council work session.

