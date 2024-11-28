U.S. 380 project environmental assessment

The proposed Hwy 380 bypass will sweep north of Princeton. Courtesy photo

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released its final environmental assessment for the U.S. 380 Princeton project for realignment and reconstruction of the highway through Collin County.

TxDOT said it intends to issue a “Finding of No Significant Impact” for the bypass project no sooner than 30 days following the notice of availability issued Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The bypass project would create a new controlled-access freeway alignment north of Princeton stretching from west of County Road 337 to east of County Road 458.

