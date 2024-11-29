Princeton man killed, two arrested

A Princeton man is dead and two others charged with murder in connection with a shootout in McKinney, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of North McDonald Street, the McKinney Police Department said in a release.

Police said a 19-year-old McKinney man exchanged gunfire with a 20-year-old Princeton man in a Dodge Ram pickup and both sustained fatal wounds, the release said.

Police said the driver of the truck, 21-year-old Josue Mejia of Princeton, drove the wounded man to Medical City McKinney, were he succumbed to his injuries.

Another Princeton man in the truck, Christopher Perez, 18, was dropped off at the hospital, where he was arrested. Officers pursued the truck to Richardson, where Mejia abandoned it and was apprehended after a foot chase.

The wounded McKinney man was transported by EMS to Medical City McKinney, where he also died.

Police spokesman Darryl Saffold said the names of the two dead men would not be released immediately.

Perez and Mejia are being held in the Collin County Detention Facility. No other suspects were being sought.





