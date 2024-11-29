Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Princeton man killed, two arrested

by | Nov 29, 2024 | Area News, Latest

A Princeton man is dead and two others charged with murder in connection with a shootout in McKinney, police said.
The shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of North McDonald Street, the McKinney Police Department said in a release.
Police said a 19-year-old McKinney man exchanged gunfire with a 20-year-old Princeton man in a Dodge Ram pickup and both sustained fatal wounds, the release said.
Police said the driver of the truck, 21-year-old Josue Mejia of Princeton, drove the wounded man to Medical City McKinney, were he succumbed to his injuries.

Another Princeton man in the truck, Christopher Perez, 18, was dropped off at the hospital, where he was arrested. Officers pursued the truck to Richardson, where Mejia abandoned it and was apprehended after a foot chase.
The wounded McKinney man was transported by EMS to Medical City McKinney, where he also died.
Police spokesman Darryl Saffold said the names of the two dead men would not be released immediately.
Perez and Mejia are being held in the Collin County Detention Facility. No other suspects were being sought.


For more on this story see the Dec. 5, 2024, print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

City considers residential guidelines

City considers residential guidelines

Nov 28, 2024 |

As Princeton experiences rapid growth, city leaders have introduced a set of residential design guidelines aimed at creating vibrant, high-quality neighborhoods. The guidelines, to be adopted by the City Council at a later meeting, would supplement the city’s...

read more
Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

Recreational facilities on the shore of Lavon Lake are being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Facing a $35 million maintenance backlog, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has launched a comprehensive study to improve recreational facilities around...

read more
U.S. 380 project environmental assessment

U.S. 380 project environmental assessment

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

The proposed Hwy 380 bypass will sweep north of Princeton. Courtesy photo The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released its final environmental assessment for the U.S. 380 Princeton project for realignment and reconstruction of the highway through Collin...

read more
School board adds new trustee

School board adds new trustee

Nov 21, 2024 | , ,

Newly sworn-in Princeton ISD trustees are Carlos Cuellar, Bianca Washington and Duane Kelly. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Princeton Independent School District Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Duane Kelly have been confirmed for new terms after the school board...

read more
City council launches four park projects

City council launches four park projects

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

New safety crossings are being painted, signed and staffed at seven Princeton ISD schools following discussions involving the Princeton Police Department, Public Works, Collin County and the PISD. Police Chief James Waters told the Tuesday, Nov. 12, special meeting of...

read more
Habitat celebrates new homeowner

Habitat celebrates new homeowner

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

The second of five Habitat for Humanity homes is now complete on Harrelson Drive in Princeton. Three more will be built on lots donated by the Princeton Independent School District.  John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald A mid-morning downpour didn’t dampen the joy as a...

read more
New members join council

New members join council

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

New Seat 2 Councilmember Cristina Todd and Seat 1 Councilmember Terrance Johnson are sworn in by City Secretary Amber Anderson. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Two new members have been sworn in to four-year terms on the Princeton City Council. City Secretary Amber...

read more
Veterans honored at park ceremony

Veterans honored at park ceremony

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Princeton High School JROTC cadets presented the colors at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton Monday, Nov. 11. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald Those who wear the uniform of their country “bless this nation with...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024