Annual event honors veterans

by | Dec 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. File Art

Collin County veterans will be named and remembered in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.

Evergreen wreaths will be placed on the graves of 234 veterans interred in Wilson Chapel Cemetery and about 450 graves in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Farmersville Cemetery and Farmersville Memorial Park. 

Participants say the name of each veteran to thank, remember and honor them.

The cemeteries are among more than 4,500 locations nationwide where wreath-laying ceremonies are conducted simultaneously.

Last year’s participants at Wilson Chapel Cemetery included first responders, descendants of American Revolution patriots, Scouts and members of VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167.

“Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction,” Linda Dillard, the cemetery’s Wreaths Across America coordinator, quoted President Ronald Reagan as saying during last year’s observation.

“We are here to honor, remember and teach the next generation about service to the country,” Dillard said.

The wreaths also honor service members who were prisoners of war or remain missing in action.

Tonya Fox, co-coordinator of the ceremony at the IOOF Cemetery, said it will include participation from local organizations and community sponsors, including the Farmersville Masonic Lodge, Farmersville City Council, Farmersville VFW Thomas G Caraway Post 7426, Farmersville ISD, the Farmersville Police and Fire Departments and several local businesses.  

“We encourage families to participate together with their children, so that we can remind everyone that freedom is not free, and so many sacrifice so much for so many they will never meet,” Fox said.

For more information on how to sponsor a wreath or volunteer, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

