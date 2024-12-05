Mayoral runoff balloting underway UPDATED

Princeton voters are going to the polls – again – to choose a mayor for the nation’s third-fastest-growing city (by percentage). But turnout has been light so far.

Since no candidate won more than 50% of the votes in a five-way race on the Nov. 5 ballot, incumbent Brianna Chacon, who received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the total, is facing Eugene Escobar Jr., with 2,185 votes, or 27.05%.

Early voting for the runoff began Monday, Dec. 2, and concludes next week. Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 14.

According to Collin County Elections on Thursday, Dec. 5, there have been 109 in-person voting check-ins and 23 mail ballots received, for a total of 132 votes. Collin County has 16,800 registered voters and 8,078 of them cast ballots on Nov. 5, the elections office said.

In-person early voting is being held in the Training Room of the Princeton Municipal Complex, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, or in the Collin County Elections Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney.

The polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6, Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10,

Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in those same locations.

