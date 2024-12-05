Mayoral runoff balloting underway

Princeton voters are going to the polls – again – to choose a mayor for the nation’s third-fastest-growing city (by percentage).

Since no candidate won more than 50% of the votes in a five-way race on the Nov. 5 ballot, incumbent Brianna Chacon, who received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the total, is facing Eugene Escobar Jr., with 2,185 votes, or 27.05%, according to Collin County Elections.

Early voting for the runoff began Monday, Dec. 2, and concludes next week. Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 14.

In-person early voting is being held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Training Room of the Princeton Municipal Complex, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, or in the Collin County Elections Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney.

Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in those same locations.

Chacon was first elected Nov. 3, 2020, with 1,909 votes or 44% of the total. A runoff was not required because the election filled the unexpired term of former Mayor J.M. Caldwell, who resigned.

In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, Chacon received 742 votes, or just under 61%.

This year’s election has been marred by negative personal comments directed against both candidates on social media and their campaigns stepped up efforts to maintain focus on local issues such as booming growth, inadequate infrastructure and government transparency.

