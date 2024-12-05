Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Mayoral runoff balloting underway

by | Dec 5, 2024 | Latest, News

Princeton voters are going to the polls – again – to choose a mayor for the nation’s third-fastest-growing city (by percentage).

Since no candidate won more than 50% of the votes in a five-way race on the Nov. 5 ballot, incumbent Brianna Chacon, who received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the total, is facing Eugene Escobar Jr., with 2,185 votes, or 27.05%, according to Collin County Elections.

Early voting for the runoff began Monday, Dec. 2, and concludes next week. Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 14.

In-person early voting is being held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Training Room of the Princeton Municipal Complex, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, or in the Collin County Elections Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney.

Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in those same locations.

Chacon was first elected Nov. 3, 2020, with 1,909 votes or 44% of the total. A runoff was not required because the election filled the unexpired term of former Mayor J.M. Caldwell, who resigned. 

In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, Chacon received 742 votes, or just under 61%.

This year’s election has been marred by negative personal comments directed against both candidates on social media and their campaigns stepped up efforts to maintain focus on local issues such as booming growth, inadequate infrastructure and government transparency.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

North Pole Christmas CANCELED

North Pole Christmas CANCELED

Dec 5, 2024 | ,

With rain continuing in the weather forecast, the city of Princeton has canceled the North Pole Christmas event scheduled for Saturday evening in Caldwell Park.“We were excited to celebrate the holiday cheer with you, but Mother Nature had other plans,” the city said...

read more
Mayoral runoff balloting underway UPDATED

Mayoral runoff balloting underway UPDATED

Dec 5, 2024 | ,

Princeton voters are going to the polls – again – to choose a mayor for the nation’s third-fastest-growing city (by percentage). But turnout has been light so far.Since no candidate won more than 50% of the votes in a five-way race on the Nov. 5 ballot, incumbent...

read more
Annual event honors veterans

Annual event honors veterans

Dec 5, 2024 | ,

The Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. File Art Collin County veterans will be named and remembered in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14....

read more
A cornucopia of Christmas spirit

A cornucopia of Christmas spirit

Dec 5, 2024 | ,

The Farmersville Historical Society will once again host its annual Holiday Open House & Gift Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bain-Honaker House. Farmersville celebrations include the fourth annual Cocktails and Candy Canes event, at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec....

read more
PISD growth by the numbers

PISD growth by the numbers

Dec 5, 2024 | , ,

The Princeton ISD currently has 29 actively building subdivisions and 12 future subdivisions in various stages of planning, Superintendent Donald McIntyre has reported. Presenting a biannual demographic report from Zonda Education, McIntyre also told PISD trustees...

read more
Princeton man killed, two arrested

Princeton man killed, two arrested

Nov 29, 2024 | ,

A Princeton man is dead and two others charged with murder in connection with a shootout in McKinney, police said.The shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of North McDonald Street,...

read more
City considers residential guidelines

City considers residential guidelines

Nov 28, 2024 |

As Princeton experiences rapid growth, city leaders have introduced a set of residential design guidelines aimed at creating vibrant, high-quality neighborhoods. The guidelines, to be adopted by the City Council at a later meeting, would supplement the city’s...

read more
Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

Recreational facilities on the shore of Lavon Lake are being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Facing a $35 million maintenance backlog, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has launched a comprehensive study to improve recreational facilities around...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024