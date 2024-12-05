North Pole Christmas CANCELED

With rain continuing in the weather forecast, the city of Princeton has canceled the North Pole Christmas event scheduled for Saturday evening in Caldwell Park.

“We were excited to celebrate the holiday cheer with you, but Mother Nature had other plans,” the city said in announcing the decision. “While we’re disappointed, your safety and comfort come first!”

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is for showers likely, mainly after noon. Otherwise, cloudy with a high near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming south-southeast around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

For Saturday night, showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

