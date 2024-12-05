Subscribe
A cornucopia of Christmas spirit

Dec 5, 2024

The Farmersville Historical Society will once again host its annual Holiday Open House & Gift Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bain-Honaker House.

Farmersville celebrations include the fourth annual Cocktails and Candy Canes event, at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, with downtown merchants welcoming shoppers for an evening of holiday deals and seasonal cheer.

Holiday spirit will take center stage on Saturday, Dec. 7, with a variety of activities planned throughout the day. The Farmersville Market will transform The Onion Shed and City Hall into a hub of holiday goods and treats from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with local vendors selling handmade items and Santa Claus stopping by to visit with families. 

The Toys for Tots Parade will make its way through town starting at 10 a.m., adding a festive touch to the morning. At the same time, the Farmersville Historical Society will host a welcoming brunch for new members at the Historic Bain Honaker House and Museum.

The museum will also open its doors later that morning for its annual Holiday Open House & Gift Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy Victorian Christmas tours while browsing handmade items and baked goods for sale. A second open house is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Sunday, Dec. 8, is the last performance of Fine Arts on Main’s “Miracle on 34th Street.”

The holiday celebrations will continue with a Chamber of Commerce Holiday After Hours event Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Market Affair. Open to the public, the evening will include refreshments and an ornament exchange to spread holiday cheer among attendees. Everyone is encouraged to wear an “ugly sweater.”

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the festivities will culminate with a full day of holiday events. The annual Rudolph Run 5K will kick off at 7 a.m. at The Onion Shed. 

The Farmersville Heritage Museum will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. for its annual LEGO exhibit, a favorite attraction for families and visitors of all ages.

The day will conclude with the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme, “Songs of the Season,” will bring Christmas favorites to life with decorated floats playing festive music. Participants can line up on Farmersville Parkway starting at 3:30 p.m., with judging at 5 p.m. 

