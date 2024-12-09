Mayoral runoff early voting UPDATED by | Dec 9, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Two more days remain for early in-person early voting for the Princeton mayoral runoff election, followed by Election Day on Saturday, Dec. 14.

According to Collin County Elections, at the end of Friday, Dec. 6, there had been 244 in-person voting check-ins at the two polling locations and 28 mail ballots received, for a total of 272 votes.

Early voting for the runoff began Monday, Dec. 2, and concludes Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Since no candidate won more than 50% of the votes in a five-way race on the Nov. 5 ballot, incumbent Brianna Chacon, who received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the total, is facing Eugene Escobar Jr., who won 2,185 votes, or 27.05%.

Collin County has 16,800 registered voters and 8,078 of them cast ballots on Nov. 5, the elections office said.

In-person early voting is being held in the Training Room of the Princeton Municipal Complex, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, or in the Collin County Elections Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney.

The polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in those same locations.

