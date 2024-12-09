Princeton girls dominate McKinney

Princeton junior forward Leah Bradley (30) releases the ball for a shot attempt during the third quarter of last Friday’s game against McKinney. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

The start to District 6-6A play began in controversial fashion for the Princeton girls basketball team.

Princeton was called for a technical foul with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of their Nov. 26 game against Plano East for not inserting a substitute within the allotted time after a player had fouled out. Plano East made the ensuing free throw, and they went on to hand Princeton a heartbreaking 45-40 loss.

While Princeton could have easily dwelled on that loss, the Lady Panthers have used it as motivation. Everything has gone right for Princeton ever since that loss. The Lady Panthers have followed up that setback with three straight victories, all by double digits, the latest coming in the form of a 73-31 blowout win against McKinney last Friday from Princeton.

Senior Mariah Hart scored 20 points and senior Terrayah McCoy contributed 16 points.

Princeton will host Plano West on Friday, Dec. 20.

