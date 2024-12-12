Princeton girls stun Allen in OT; Panthers fall to state-ranked Eagles

Princeton senior guard Mariah Hart, pictured in previous action against McKinney, helped to rally the Lady Panthers from a 14-point, second-half deficit to defeat Allen 58-47 in overtime on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

For a moment, it appeared that a three-game district winning streak was going to come to an end for the Princeton girls basketball team.

The Lady Panthers trailed Allen by 14 points in the second half and were in desperate need of a spark to turn things around.

Princeton found that spark, and then some.

Led by 18 points from senior Terrayah McCoy, 17 from senior Mariah Hart and 13 by junior Chandler Evans, Princeton forced overtime after outscoring Allen 23-12 in the fourth quarter before completing the rally in overtime with a 12-1 scoring advantage to earn a 58-47 win on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Princeton (12-6, 4-1) trailed 22-15 at halftime and 34-23 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Panthers overcame 28 points from Lady Eagles guard Simone Richmond.

Princeton’s boys weren’t able to generate the same type of dramatics in a 97-55 to Allen, ranked No. 2 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll.

The Eagles’ offense proved tough to stop. Allen raced out to a 29-15 lead at the end of the first quarter before increasing their lead to 57-26 at halftime.

JeVaughn Martin scored 17 points to pace Princeton (5-10, 0-3). Marcus Flowers added nine points, followed by five each from DJ McCoy and Trae Thomas.

