Saturday is Election Day for mayoral runoff

Election Day for the Princeton mayoral runoff is Saturday, Dec. 14, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Training Room of the Princeton Municipal Complex, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, or in the Collin County Elections Voting Room, 2010 Redbud Boulevard, McKinney.

Since no candidate won more than 50% of the votes in a five-way race on the Nov. 5 ballot, incumbent Brianna Chacon, who received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the total, is facing Eugene Escobar Jr., who won 2,185 votes, or 27.05%.

According to Collin County Elections, at the end of Monday, Dec. 9, with one day of early voting remaining, there had been 341 in-person voting check-ins at the two polling locations and 33 absentee ballots received and two provisional ballots, for a total of 376 votes cast.

Early voting for the runoff began Monday, Dec. 2, and concluded Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Of the total votes cast for the Nov. 5 election, more than three-fourths of votes were cast early.

