Escobar is apparent winner in mayoral runoff

According to complete, unofficial returns in the Princeton mayoral runoff election, Eugene Escobar Jr. apparently beat Mayor Brianna Chacon in the Saturday, Dec. 14, runoff for Princeton mayor.

According to Collin County Elections, Escobar won 643 votes, or 55.82%, to 509 votes, or 44.18% for Chacon.



The totals included 437 ballots from early in-person voting and 38 mail ballots. Election-Day balloting logged 677 votes. With 16,895 voters registered, the total count of 1,152 makes the turnout 6.82% in combined early voting and Election Day balloting.

Results are not final until votes are canvassed by the Princeton City Council.

Chacon received 3,312 votes, or 41.00% of the Nov. 5 total, while Escobar won 2,185 votes, or 27.05%.

A runoff was required because no candidate in the field of five received more than 50%.



