Princeton apparently getting a new mayor

Newly elected Princeton Councilmembers Terrance Johnson and Cristina Todd greet Eugene Escobar Jr., right, who is expected to be named mayor once unofficial election returns are canvassed by council. Photo Courtesy Elamurugu Vaiyapuri

The Princeton City Council meets Monday, Dec. 23, to canvass votes in the mayoral runoff election and certify the results as official.

According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, Eugene Escobar Jr. won with 643 votes, or 55.82%, to 509 votes, or 44.18% for incumbent Brianna Chacon.

“I have enjoyed the last four years with you all,” Chacon said after the results of the Saturday, Dec. 14, runoff were released. “This wasn’t what I expected, but God is so good in all things. Thanks for all the love, the memories, and the support through the years.”

Escobar said he was deeply humbled and honored.

“This victory belongs to all of us — the people of Princeton who believed in a vision of transparency, unity, and progress,” he said. “This journey has been about more than just an election; it has been about ensuring that every voice is heard and every concern is addressed. Together, we’ve proven that when a community comes together with determination and purpose, anything is possible.”

