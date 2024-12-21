Subscribe
Big second quarter rallies Princeton in win over Plano West

by | Dec 21, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Elisa Sifuentes dribbles the ball through the left side of the court during a District 6-6A home game against Plano West on Friday, Dec. 20. Photo by Victor Tapia / C&S Media

By Art Stricklin

[email protected]

PRINCETON – The Lady Panthers started slow, finished fast before halftime, then slowed the tempo in the second half, en route to a 52-39 District 6-6A victory over Plano West on Friday, Dec. 20 from Princeton High School.

After trailing at the end of the first quarter, Princeton kicked it into high gear in the second period and never looked back while improving to 5-1 in district, 13-6 overall.

“We feel good at 5-1, about the only thing better would be 6-0, but we like where we are, just have to keep it going,” said Princeton head coach Carla Denning. “We’ve got 5 days off for Christmas before we play again so it will be a happy holiday.”

After seizing control of the game with a 20-9 second quarter and a 31-19 halftime lead, they went to a slower pace in the second half, scoring only 21 points, but never trailing. 

“We knew they couldn’t guard us one on one so we slowed it down to get them out of their zone and it worked, because our kids make the right reads and we’re cutting to the baskets,” Denning said. “We have a lot of experienced players on this team and they can slow it down and still score.”

Chandler Evans was a key part of the slow go strategy in the second half. Evans ended one long possession with a long three pointer to make the score 36-29 with just 26 seconds left in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, she took a long pass after another lengthy possession, made a spin move near the basket and banked in an easy bucket for a 44-37 lead with 2:31 left in the game.

Terrayah McCoy lead all Princeton scorers with 16 points, Evans had 15 as did Mariah Hart.

