Fall sports athletes honored at banquet

Princeton junior Jordan Mosley was named the most valuable player of the Panthers’ football team at the team banquet. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton cross country, football and volleyball teams recently completed their first season in Class 6A.

Junior Gabriella Trejo made it out of a tough field at the District 6-6A cross country meet at Myers Park in McKinney to qualify for the regional meet for the third year in a row. The Panthers football team finished with two wins and was competitive in several of their losses. And Princeton’s volleyball team made a lot of improvement as district play moved along, and for the season, finished with 13 wins.

All of the hard work that Princeton put forth in practice, on the field and on the court was recognized at their respective team banquets.

The Panthers’ football team held their annual team banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Junior wide receiver Jordan Mosley was voted as the most valuable player for Princeton. He caught 55 passes for 870 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was one of 11 award winners for the Panthers football team.

Special teams’ player of the year went to senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins. He averaged 29.2 yards per kickoff return with a long of 52 yards while also playing a vital role in the Panthers’ offense as both a wide receiver and running back.

Newcomer of the year was shared by junior middle linebacker/running back Eric Hernandez and junior Zach Miller.

Junior quarterback Marcus Flowers won offensive MVP, while defensive player of the year was awarded to senior cornerback Nick Willis. Flowers was one of the top statistical leaders in passing yards in the Dallas area this season with 3,202 yards to go along with 31 passing touchdowns. Willis, on the other hand, recorded 35 tackles, five interceptions and three passes defended.

Senior cornerback Cam Drake and senior offensive lineman Logan McGill were named recipients of the Panther Pride award. Drake tallied three picks, four passes defended and 21 tackles in his final season donning a Princeton uniform.

The Leader of the Pack was senior lineman Jharoski Bingham.

Senior tight end Vincent Aparicio was presented with the Heart of a Panther award. Aparicio was a top target in Princeton’s aerial attack, finishing this year with 696 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The Brandon Burlsworth Character Award was won by junior cornerback/free safety Niall Cuiellette.

Princeton’s volleyball team held their team banquet Nov. 20.

Senior setter Madisyn Robertson was named team MVP. Robertson finished with a team-best 422 assists, to go along with 182 digs, 29 aces and 39 kills.

Senior outside hitter Taylor Crawford garnered offensive MVP, logging 188 kills in her final season with the Lady Panthers.

Defensive player of the year was shared by senior defensive specialist Alex Collins and junior libero Maebry Harris. Collins tallied 30 service aces and 163 digs this season. Harris dug out 236 balls and had a team-high 40 aces.

Senior hitter Chastity Williams won most improved player. Williams logged 112 kills this season for Princeton.

Senior middle hitter Jalissa Radway was the recipient of the Panther Pride award. Radway had 42 kills, 22 blocks and 11 digs during the 2024 season.

Leader of the Pack went to senior defensive specialist Ella Riveria.

Six awards were presented to the Princeton girls cross country team.

Izabel Mondragon was named Rookie of the Year.

The Rising Panthers award was presented with Jillian McCarthy.

Haylee Carlson was honored with the Panther Way award.

Saumya Joshie garnered Proud Panther.

The Fighting Panthers award was presented to Marian Valdez.

Trejo was named team MVP. She competed in the regional meet for the third year in a row.