Princeton residents stay busy at ballot box in 2024

Unhappy Princeton voters unseated the mayor and two city councilmembers in 2024, and a new member joined two Princeton ISD trustees who were re-elected.

Four candidates had filed to oppose Mayor Brianna Chacon in the Nov. 5 election, and nobody won more than 50% of the votes.

That forced a Dec. 14 runoff between Chacon and political newcomer Eugene Escobar Jr., a local businessman.

According to Collin County Elections, Chacon received 3,302 votes or 40.98% of votes cast and Escobar received 27.09% or 2,183 votes.

Escobar was endorsed by two of the candidates and toppled Chacon despite a low turnout of 6.8%.

Collin County Elections said Escobar won with 643 votes, or 55.82%, to 509 votes, or 44.18% for Chacon.

“This wasn’t what I expected, but God is so good in all things,” Chacon said. “Thanks for all the love, the memories, and the support through the years.”

Escobar said, “This journey has been about more than just an election; it has been about ensuring that every voice is heard and every concern is addressed. Together, we’ve proven that when a community comes together with determination and purpose, anything is possible.”

Election Day balloting was unusually heavy.

The November election did decide two races: Terrance Johnson, former chair of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation, defeated longtime Place 1 Council member David Kleiber and Cristina Todd, a special education teacher, beat Place 2 Council member Marlo Obera.

Johnson received 53.61% of the votes in his race and Todd won 51.93% in hers.

Key issues cited by residents included unchecked development and the need for more transparency in council business.

Online commenters and speakers at council meetings said the temporary moratorium on new residential construction was “too little, too late,” and questioned lengthy special sessions that included code words for projects to be discussed.

School board members Carlos Cuellar and Duane Kelly were returned to the PISD board in a six-way race. Businesswoman Bianca Washington was chosen to succeed Trustee Bob Lovelady, who did not seek re-election.

Residents also re-elected a congressman, a state senator, two Texas House members and a member of the State Board of Education (SBOE).

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, bested four opponents in the GOP primary and then won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Sandeep Srivasta in the Nov. 5 balloting.

Self stayed busy in the 3rd Congressional District, attending local meetings, events and ceremonies.

He hosted “Koffee with Keith” updates for constituents and a forum on border security. A West Point graduate, Self conducted a seminar for students interested in attending service academies.

In June, the congressman commemorated the D-Day anniversary by parachuting into France with other veterans in the U.S. House.

In elections for the Texas Legislature, Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, was re-elected in District 8.

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, survived primary and general election contests in District 67, as did Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, in District 89.

State lawmakers convene Jan. 14 for a 140-day session.

SBOE Dist. 12 member Pam Little won a primary runoff and went on to beat former Plano East Senior High School Principal George King in November.

