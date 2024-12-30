Hot shooting lifts Princeton girls to 3rd place in Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational

The Princeton girls basketball team poses for pictures with the third-place trophy in the 84th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational after defeating McKinney North on Saturday, Dec. 28. Submitted photo

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton girls basketball team defeated McKinney North 54-43 to earn third place in the 84th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 28 from Ellis Davis Field House.

Senior Terrayah McCoy led all scorers with 23 points. Junior Chandler Evans chipped in 17 points.

Overall, the Lady Panthers went 4-1 in the three-day tournament with victories over North, W.T. White (66-40), North Mesquite (81-46) and Rockwall (45-36).

Stay informed about your community in the new year by subscribing, to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!