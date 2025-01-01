McCoy’s 32 points powers Princeton

Princeton senior Terrayah McCoy, pictured in previous action, scored 32 points in a 78-62 road win for the Lady Panthers over Prosper on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Photo by Victor Tapia / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Fresh off capturing third place in the 84th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational, the Princeton girls basketball team returned to District 6-6A play on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and earned a 78-62 road win over Prosper, ranked No. 23 in the latest TABC Class 6A state poll.

A close affair after three quarters, Princeton finished on a 27-12 run in the fourth quarter after it had clung to a narrow 51-50 lead.

Princeton got another big game from senior Terrayah McCoy, who led all scorers with 32 points. Junior Chandler Evans poured in 18 points for the Lady Panthers, while senior Mariah Hart had 14.

With the win, Princeton (18-7 overall, 6-1 district) moved into a tie with Prosper (16-7, 6-1) for first place in District 6-6A.

On the boys’ side, Princeton (7-13, 0-5) was unable to build on a strong finish to the Allen In-N-Out Burger Invitational in a 74-50 loss to 6A’s No. 17 Prosper, also on Dec. 31.

Individual scoring totals were unavailable.

The Panthers had won their previous three games to win the consolation title in the silver bracket of the In-N-Out Burger Invitational.

Stay informed about your local community in the new year, by subscribing to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!