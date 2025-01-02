Local lawmakers file bills

Bill restricts insurance covering gender transition

State Senate and House members preparing for the 89th Texas Legislature to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 14, have filed hundreds of bills to be considered during the 140-day regular session.

As of Friday, Dec. 20, Sen. Angela Paxton of District 8 had filed 12 bills, Dist. 89 Rep. Candy Noble had filed eight and Dist. 67 Rep. Jeff Leach had filed eight.

The first step for a bill is assignment to a committee that will decide whether it will be sent to the House or Senate floor.

Paxton, R-McKinney, has filed Senate Joint Resolution 12 proposing a constitutional amendment establishing a parent’s right to direct a child’s education.

“A parent has the right to direct the education of the parent’s child, including the right to make reasonable choices within the public school system; choose an alternative to public education, such as a private school, including a parochial school or home school; access and view public school teaching materials, textbooks and other instructional materials, and library books; attend meetings of the governing body of a public school; and access public school student records for the parent’s child, including the child’s student health records,” the resolution said.

Noble, R-Lucas, has also proposed a constitutional amendment, House Joint Resolution 72, “authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the market value of a property that is the primary residence of an adult who has an intellectual or developmental disability.”

The resolution said the adult with a disability must be related to the owner or trustee of the property within the third degree by consanguinity. That refers to three generations, so a property owner could seek the exemption for a great-grandchild who lives with them.

