FFA students celebrate livestock show success 

Jacob Hovind was a Senior Steer Showmanship finalist and received other awards at the recent Collin County Junior Livestock Show. Courtesy Princeton ISD

The Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale brought area FFA and 4-H students together to show off their animals and projects. The show began Saturday, Jan. 4, and ended with the county auction Saturday, Jan. 18, in McKinney’s Myers Park after some weather-related delays. Rabbits, poultry, shop projects, swine, goats, lambs, horticulture and cattle were shown by the diligent students. The Princeton FFA chapter showed strong entries throughout the event.

The Princeton students began the event with the Poultry show where Erik Gerdes had a fifth place showing.

Princeton’s success continued during the Agricultural Mechanics and Swine shows. Alex Gerdes received first place and was named Division Champion for his chess table. Jacob Gallamore earned second place, Lexi Broussard earned fourth place and Cullen Jenkins earned fifth place during the Ag Mechanics show.

