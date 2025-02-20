House Speaker assigns committees

District 67 Rep. Jeff Leach has been re-appointed to serve a fourth term as chairman of the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence.

“I am honored to once again be selected to serve as chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence — where I will continue working to ensure that Texas’ judicial system remains fair, transparent and open to each and every Texan — while safeguarding our Constitution and the rule of law,” Leach said.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows also named Leach, R-Plano, to serve on the House Committee on Public Education and the House Committee on Calendars.

