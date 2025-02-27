Subscribe
Water district plans maintenance

by | Feb 27, 2025 | Latest, News

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) announced it will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in its water treatment process from Mar. 3 to 31, 2025. The annual change, a routine maintenance procedure, is essential for maintaining water quality and preparing the system for summer months.

“Safeguarding public health and ensuring safe water is our highest priority,” said Zeke Campbell, NTMWD Director of Water Treatment and Conveyance. “Our advanced treatment processes are among the most effective available, providing the communities we serve with safe and reliable drinking water.”

The change involves switching from chloramines—a combination of chlorine and ammonia—to chlorine alone as the disinfectant. This adjustment helps prevent bacterial growth in the water system, which can increase during the warmer summer months.

“Disinfection is a critical part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms,” Campbell said. “This routine, temporary adjustment is essential for maintaining optimal conditions within our pipelines and ensuring year-round water quality.”

NTMWD uses a two-step disinfection process, where chloramine is added to the water after initial treatment to maintain water quality as it moves through pipes to homes and businesses. During the maintenance period, ammonia will be temporarily removed from the process, and only chlorine will be used to disinfect the water.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this temporary conversion is a common practice among water utilities that use chloramines for disinfection. The temporary change complies with guidelines set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The switch to chlorine may result in a more noticeable taste or odor for some residents, but NTMWD reassures the public that the water remains safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all drinking water standards.

“To minimize taste or odor issues, we recommend placing a pitcher of water in the refrigerator overnight or adding a slice of citrus,” Campbell suggested. “For those with skin sensitivities, adding a crushed 1000 mg Vitamin C tablet to bath water will neutralize the chlorine.”

NTMWD has implemented this temporary change for the past 15 years and has reported  no adverse impact on water safety, according to company officials.

During the maintenance period, NTMWD will also flush water from fire hydrants in various communities to help move the chlorine-disinfected water more quickly through the system.

Monthly and annual water quality reports, which include results from the system maintenance period, are available online at www.NTMWD.com/water-testing.

Customers can also find additional resources, including FAQs, infographics, and video guides, at www.NTMWD.com/SafeWater

