Students get a taste of what’s ahead

Culinary Arts students serve lunch to PISD staff. The district celebrated CATE month in February, highlighting the culinary program as an opportunity to get ahead. Courtesy PISD

With the renovation of the kitchen at Princeton High School and the addition of the culinary lab at Lovelady High, career and technology education (CATE) students have the opportunity to learn in an industry standard kitchen.

“I would have to say my favorite part of the new kitchen is just the quality of the equipment,” Lovelady culinary teacher Brittany Webster said. “When students take Intro to Culinary, they typically will only have culinary experience in the home setting. In our new kitchen, they are using the exact same, if not better, equipment they would use in the industry. They are being trained on the best of the best equipment, so they are able to move seamlessly into the industry setting.”

Culinary students have enjoyed getting acclimated to their new setting.

“It was a little overwhelming at first because we were used to the old stuff,” Anthony Rosales said. “But I like the modern technology we have now.”

Jimena Gonzalez agreed.

“We can do so much more,” she said. “We love the fryer. It was hard to agree on what we wanted to make first.”

The students appreciate the new kitchens.

“All the new equipment is so professional,” Paeton Porter said. “It’s all industry based and helps with career prep.”

Culinary instructors said it was easy to overcome the challenges that came with the new kitchens.

“My only big challenge was remembering where I put everything in the new big space,” PHS culinary teacher Alesha Rogers said.

As the district celebrated CATE Month in February, culinary was one of the programs that offered students the opportunity to get ahead.

“Students are able to go into a wide range of careers in the culinary and hospitality industry,” Webster said. “Careers can range from executive chef, recipe developers, food stylists, chef consultants, restaurant managers and personal chefs.”

She said that even if they do not pursue culinary school, students can become event managers, wedding planners, hotel managers and health coaches using their skills gained in the program.

“I think a lot of people hear Culinary Arts and put the amount of career options into a box, when in reality all people love to eat, so most of our lives and events are centered around food,” Webster said. “Having some form of Culinary Arts experience opens up a world of possibilities for the students.”

The other 18 CTE pathways at Princeton ISD create similar options.

“Career and Technology Education programs help prepare students for a future career after graduation,” Rogers said. “Culinary at PISD can begin in the 10th grade and build skills all the way through senior year. This type of training allows students to obtain jobs within the field more easily as well as higher wages and better positions.”

Students don’t have to seek a job in culinary arts to benefit from the program.

“Culinary is truly unique in that it offers students an opportunity to develop practical life skills that students will use in their daily lives, while simultaneously offering them industry expertise and experience in the high school setting,” Webster said.

The students are learning that culinary is not just about a job after high school.

“Culinary skills are something that everyone should learn, even if it’s just the basics,” Rogers said. “Everyone should learn how to cook a few simple dishes as they prepare to move out on their own.”

Both culinary teachers enjoy what CTE brings to their classroom.

“There is magic in seeing a student who comes to you on the first day of school with no previous cooking experience, create their first successful recipe,” Webster said. “The joy that comes to their face, their sense of pride, and the independence they gain will always keep me motivated.”

When asked what kitchen tool they would like to be, the instructors revealed a bit of their personality.

“I would definitely be a mixer,” Rogers said. “Preferably a stand mixer, because I love to mix things up.”

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!