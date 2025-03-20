Subscribe
Movie Night RH 2025

Bill to protect parent rights

by | Mar 20, 2025 | Latest, News

State Rep. Jeff Leach has filed House Bill (HB) 7 that “empowers parents, protects students and ensures greater transparency and accountability within Texas public schools.”

Leach, R-Plano, called the legislation the Parents’ Bill of Rights and said it would “cement and safeguard the rights of parents when it comes to the educational opportunities, experiences and outcomes of our children.”

Under HB 7, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) would create and publicly post a document outlining parents’ rights in their child’s education. It would also provide parents with a list of library books their child checks out and requires parents to opt-in for their child to participate in sex education.

In addition, the bill clarifies the parent grievance process and ensures reasonable timelines for parents to file grievances and for districts to respond. It then would clarify when the TEA could step in to assist families.

Photos online
