Princeton sales tax revenue increases

The city of Princeton received a sales tax allocation check this month from Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar for $601,880, a 7.33% increase from a year ago.

Allocations to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

In March 2024, the check to Princeton was $560,750.

So far this year, the city has received $2.285 million, a 12.15% increase from the $2.037 million received for the similar period in 2024.

Statewide, the comptroller distributed sales tax proceeds to cities totaling $685.2 million this month, up 10.1% from the March 2024 total.

So far this year, cities in Texas have seen an overall average 6.2% increase in sales tax proceeds.

