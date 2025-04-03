Layers of fun planned for annual Onion Festival

Princeton ISD will once again kick off its annual Onion Festival Saturday, April 26 with a 1-mile fun run.

The Princeton Onion Festival, Saturday, April 26, is a celebration of community history benefitting the local Lions Club.

The 21st annual event at Princeton High School offers a full day of family fun celebrating the area’s farming history.

By the 1940s, Princeton was shipping 175 train-car loads of sweet Bermuda onions each year.

This year’s festival begins with the 1-mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5k Walk/Run at 9 a.m.

The craft and vendor show lasts all day with other events including the Mantooth Memorial 3-on-3 basketball match, a cornhole tournament and a live auction and raffle.

Elementary schools will perform on the Onion Festival Stage in the PHS cafeteria with Harper Elementary scheduled for 10 a.m., Smith at 10:30, Green at 11, Godwin at 11:30, Lowe at noon, Lacy at 12:30 p.m., James at 1 and Mayfield at 1:30.

To register for – or sponsor – an event, or to make a donation, contact Princeton ISD at 469-952-5400.

“I am proud of our partnership with the Lions Club,” Princeton ISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. “It is the largest service club in the world and has been around for more than 100 years. Our work together on the Onion Festival is a long-standing tradition to raise funds for the different charities of the organization.”

He said proceeds from the all-day event benefit students through the several programs sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with PISD.

“This includes glasses for economically disadvantaged students and the Angel Tree program that provides toys, food and clothing to families in need at Christmas,” McIntyre said.

