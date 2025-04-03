Top destinations for family fun this summer

Zion National Park, Danika Perkinson/Unsplash

As the days grow longer and the school year winds down, families everywhere begin to anticipate the joys of summer vacation. Planning ahead can mean the difference between a rushed, last-minute trip and a thoughtfully curated experience the whole family will cherish. Whether you’re seeking adventure in the great outdoors, relaxation on a picturesque beach, or a destination filled with history and culture, these locations offer something special for every traveler.

Musical Escape in New England

Tucked away on the serene shores of Kezar Lake in Lovell, Maine, Quisisana Resort is a one-of-a-kind retreat that blends elements of summer camp, fine dining, and live entertainment. The picturesque town of Lovell overlooks the White Mountains of New Hampshire and was first settled during the American Revolution and incorporated in 1800. Its population swells in the summer as seasonal residents return to take advantage of the area’s natural beauty. Kezar Lake, the largest body of water in the region, provides a stunning backdrop for boating, fishing and lakeside relaxation, making it an ideal destination for families seeking a peaceful retreat.

Beyond its breathtaking surroundings, Quisisana is a haven for music lovers. The lakeside Music Hall, located on Gershwin Lane, features Broadway-caliber performances throughout the week, offering a rich cultural experience right in the heart of nature. Guests can choose from a variety of charming cottages—some nestled in the woods and others with panoramic lake views. For larger families, the Woodland Lodge provides ample space with seven private bedrooms and a cozy shared living area.

With no televisions or telephones, families can fully embrace the beauty of nature and the joy of being present with one another. The scent of pine fills the air as loons call across the water, setting the perfect scene for relaxation.

Quisisanaresort.com

Adventure in the Green Mountains

For families who thrive on outdoor adventures, Stowe, Vermont is the perfect place any time of the year, and the Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge is the perfect launchpad. Located near the Cady Hill Forest, this boutique hotel offers direct access to some of the best hiking and mountain biking trails in the Green Mountain State. Kids will love the BluebirdKIDS! program, which includes welcome gifts, scavenger hunts, and exciting activities designed to keep little adventurers engaged.

After a day of exploring, families can unwind in the indoor or outdoor pools, soak in the hot tub, or enjoy a game of shuffleboard. The Great Room Bar provides a cozy space for parents to relax while kids enjoy the on-site game room. With stylish mountain lodge-inspired accommodations, Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge is an ideal home base for year-round exploration.

bluebirdhotels.com/hotels/cady-hill

Majestic Redwoods & Coastal Adventures

Few experiences are as awe-inspiring as walking among towering, centuries-old redwoods. Redwoods National and State Parks in Crescent City, California, offer an enchanting landscape perfect for family hikes, with stroller-friendly trails like the Prairie Creek/Foothills Trail Loop making it easy for even the youngest explorers to join in. From mid-May to mid-September, Junior Ranger programs introduce kids to the wonders of the natural world, fostering a love for conservation and adventure.

For those who prefer not to camp, the historic Hotel Arcata provides a charming stay in the heart of an outdoor paradise. Located near some of California’s most stunning beaches—including Moonstone Beach, Clam Beach, and Agate Beach—families can enjoy everything from tidepool exploration to whale watching. Arcata’s vibrant farmers’ market, Arcata Community Forest, and local playhouse provide additional opportunities to soak in the town’s rich culture and natural beauty.

hotelarcata.com

Exploring the

Wonders of Zion

A trip to Zion National Park in Utah offers many opportunities for families to explore, learn and connect with the park. Whether hiking on a trail, having a picnic, or attending a ranger-led program, you will find something that is great for your family.

Several trails in Zion Canyon are rated as easy and are a great fit for families, offering short hikes along a paved surface that offer breathtaking views of the canyon. Some of these trails have minor drop-offs and may include steep sections, so it’s best to check trail conditions in advance.

For an unforgettable experience that blends luxury with the great outdoors, Under Canvas Zion offers safari-inspired accommodations near the park. The stunning red rock landscape serves as the backdrop for this glamping resort, where families can sleep in fully furnished tents complete with plush king-size beds, ensuite bathrooms, and wood-burning stoves.

Under Canvas takes outdoor dining to the next level, with locally sourced meals, craft cocktails, and nightly fireside s’mores. Families can participate in guided hikes, stargazing experiences, and adventure excursions in the surrounding desert landscape. It’s the perfect balance of rugged beauty and upscale comfort, making Zion an extraordinary summer destination for families who love nature without sacrificing modern conveniences.

undercanvas.com/camps/zion/

Beachside Space Adventure

For families looking to mix sun and science, Cocoa Beach, Florida, offers the perfect blend of beach fun and space exploration. Home to the Kennedy Space Center, kids can witness rocket launches, tour the Space Shuttle Atlantis, and even meet real astronauts. After a day of exploring the cosmos, unwind on the sandy shores of Cocoa Beach, where gentle waves and warm waters create a perfect playground for young swimmers and surfers.

Cocoa Beach boasts a variety of family-friendly resorts, from oceanfront hotels with lazy rivers to cozy vacation rentals with private beach access. One standout option is the new Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort, a Polynesian-themed retreat located just down the road from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier. This fully immersive resort features a hotel waterpark, a lazy river, an adults-only chill zone for cocktails, and easy access to sun, sand, and surf—all just steps away from the white sands of Cocoa Beach. Whether you’re looking for an action-packed adventure or a relaxing getaway, this resort offers the perfect mix of fun and tranquility for families.

westgateresorts.com

Sweet Family Vacation

What could be better than a vacation centered around chocolate? Hershey, Pennsylvania—also known as The Sweetest Place on Earth—is a dream destination for families. Hersheypark features thrilling roller coasters, water rides, and kid-friendly attractions, while Hershey’s Chocolate World allows visitors to create their own candy bars and embark on a chocolate-tasting journey.

Beyond its sweet attractions, Hershey offers plenty of opportunities for relaxation and exploration. Stroll through the beautifully landscaped Hershey Gardens, visit the interactive exhibits at The Hershey Story Museum, or explore the wild residents of ZooAmerica. For a truly indulgent experience, parents can book a treatment at The Spa at The Hotel Hershey while kids enjoy the resort’s family-friendly pools and activities.

For lodging, Hersheypark offers three unique accommodations. The Hershey Lodge provides a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, while The Hotel Hershey is a one-of-a-kind historic property offering elegance and charm. For a more rustic experience, the Hersheypark Camping Resort allows families to enjoy the great outdoors with all the perks of staying at an official resort. Guests at The Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge receive complimentary admission to select Hershey attractions, while preferred pricing is available for those staying at the camping resort.

hersheypark.com

From the majestic redwoods of California to the chocolate-scented air of Hershey, these destinations offer unforgettable experiences for families seeking summer fun. Whether you prefer lakeside tranquility, mountain adventures, desert luxury, or beachside bliss, planning ahead ensures a stress-free and memorable vacation. Start mapping out your summer getaway now—adventure awaits!

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

