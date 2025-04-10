Subscribe
Deadline to file business property tax renditions

Apr 10, 2025

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds business owners that April 15 is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts. Different deadlines apply for certain regulated property, he said.

A rendition is a report that lists a business’ good faith estimate of value for its taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 each year. The appraisal district may use the information reported in the rendition to set property values.

A rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures that the appraisal district notifies property owners before changing a recorded value. Exempt property, such as church property and equipment used for farming, is not subject to rendition. 

Owners whose property was damaged by storm, flood or fire last year may file a special decreased value report, which indicates the property’s condition on Jan. 1, 2025. Filing the decreased value report could lower those owners’ final tax bills for 2025.

Rendition forms and decreased value report forms are available from county appraisal district offices statewide and may be downloaded at the Comptroller’s property tax forms webpage.

From Staff Reports | [email protected]

