City plans community-wide Day of Purpose

The city of Princeton is calling on residents to lend a helping hand during its upcoming Day of Purpose, a citywide volunteer event set for Saturday, May 3.

Organized in partnership with VFW Post 9167 and the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce, the event aims to unite the community through service projects that assist residents in need. Activities will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning with a fellowship breakfast and concluding with a food truck celebration.

Volunteers sign ups began last month and individuals can choose from a variety of projects, including light home repair work, litter cleanup and Premise ID curb painting.

Home repair tasks may involve painting, landscaping or tree trimming.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tools and supplies will be provided

Children are welcome to help with litter pickup, provided they are supervised by an adult. Volunteers may choose specific streets to work on through the sign-up form.

The Premise ID project, which involves spray-painting house numbers on curbs to help emergency responders locate medically vulnerable residents, is limited to those age 18 and older. Supplies will be provided for this project as well.

In addition to the volunteer efforts, the city will host a Community Resource Fair at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park as part of the day’s activities.

The event will wrap up with a celebration from 3 to 4 p.m., featuring food trucks and a thank-you gathering for volunteers.

“We’ll find something for everyone,” said City Manager Mike Mashburn. “We’re just looking to do good for our community for one full day.”

For more information or to register, residents are encouraged to complete the online Volunteer Form at princetontx.gov/dayofpurpose

