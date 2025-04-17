Subscribe
Subscribe Love

City plans community-wide Day of Purpose

by | Apr 17, 2025 | Area News, Latest, News

The city of Princeton is calling on residents to lend a helping hand during its upcoming Day of Purpose, a citywide volunteer event set for Saturday, May 3.

Organized in partnership with VFW Post 9167 and the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce, the event aims to unite the community through service projects that assist residents in need. Activities will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning with a fellowship breakfast and concluding with a food truck celebration.

Volunteers sign ups began last month and individuals can choose from a variety of projects, including light home repair work, litter cleanup and Premise ID curb painting.

Home repair tasks may involve painting, landscaping or tree trimming.

Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tools and supplies will be provided

Children are welcome to help with litter pickup, provided they are supervised by an adult. Volunteers may choose specific streets to work on through the sign-up form.

The Premise ID project, which involves spray-painting house numbers on curbs to help emergency responders locate medically vulnerable residents, is limited to those age 18 and older. Supplies will be provided for this project as well.

In addition to the volunteer efforts, the city will host a Community Resource Fair at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park as part of the day’s activities.

The event will wrap up with a celebration from 3 to 4 p.m., featuring food trucks and a thank-you gathering for volunteers.

“We’ll find something for everyone,” said City Manager Mike Mashburn. “We’re just looking to do good for our community for one full day.”

For more information or to register, residents are encouraged to complete the online Volunteer Form at princetontx.gov/dayofpurpose

Keep informed about your community and support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Council mulls charter path, infrastructure plans

Council mulls charter path, infrastructure plans

Apr 17, 2025 | ,

Princeton voters may soon get the chance to weigh in on potential changes to the city’s newly adopted charter. Councilmembers discussed holding a charter amendment election at the Monday, April 14 regular meeting, though they delayed a decision on how best to proceed....

read more
Final scores for week of April 7-12

Final scores for week of April 7-12

Apr 13, 2025 | ,

Princeton's Landon Welborn makes contact with the ball during a recent home game against Allen. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media From Staff Reports Final scores for games played by Princeton from April 7-12: Saturday, April 12 Baseball Plano West 16, Princeton 2...

read more
Deadline to file business property tax renditions

Deadline to file business property tax renditions

Apr 10, 2025 | ,

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds business owners that April 15 is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts. Different deadlines apply for certain regulated property, he said. A rendition is a report that lists a business’...

read more
Maymester, Summer registration underway

Maymester, Summer registration underway

Apr 10, 2025 | , ,

Collin College has begun open registration for Maymester and Summer 2025 courses, offering flexible scheduling options for students.  Students are encouraged to meet with an academic advisor to review their degree plans before selecting courses. This ensures that...

read more
EPIC City developers hire lawyer

EPIC City developers hire lawyer

Apr 10, 2025 | ,

Houston lawyer Dan Cogdell, who successfully defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against impeachment charges two years ago, is now defending a proposed Islamic community against an investigation by Paxton. “This project is simply the victim of racial...

read more
PHS debaters win state

PHS debaters win state

Apr 10, 2025 | , ,

Sophomore Emma Parker and senior Tyler Phillips celebrate their gold medals in UIL CX debate. Courtesy photo For the last eight years, Heather Stringer has been at the helm of the Princeton High School speech and debate program where she has built a culture of...

read more
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love