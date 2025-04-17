Early voting starts April 22 for Collin College trustees

Residents from Collin County cities with upcoming general elections will head to the polls later this month to begin the early voting process to elect city council members and Collin College trustees in contested races.

The first day of early voting is Tuesday, April 22 and continues through April 29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3.

While there are no May elections for the city of Princeton or Princeton ISD, the nine-member Collin College Board of Trustees has three seats up this year. Trustees serve six-year terms.

In Place 4, Staci Weaver and Tamara Thomas have filed for the seat previously occupied by Greg Gomel. Place 5 incumbent Raj Menon is running unopposed. Place 6 incumbent Stacy Arias filed for reelection but withdrew from the race leaving Justin Adcock unopposed.

Collin County polls are open April 22-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applications for Ballots by Mail (ABBMs) must be received no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 22, by 5 p.m.

Early voting includes Collin College Farmersville campus. For more locations, visit collincountytx.gov/Elections.

