McKinney council approves airport contracts

Work is scheduled to begin next month on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport that will allow commercial passenger service to begin next year.

“We are cleared for takeoff,” Mayor George Fuller said after the McKinney City Council approved $61 million in contracts at a May 6 meeting.

The project will involve a 46,600-sqare-foot passenger terminal with four aircraft gates and nearly 1,000 parking spaces expected to serve 200,000 passengers per year when opened in late 2026.

Council approved nearly $58 million for the Swinerton construction company to design and build the terminal with about $2.8 million to Garver for architectural and engineering services.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]