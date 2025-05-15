Princeton tops nation in growth

Princeton has moved from third in the nation for percentage population growth to No. 1, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 data released Thursday, May 15.

The Census Bureau said Princeton had a 30.6% growth rate, up from last year’s 22.3%.

Princeton increased its population by nearly one-third in just one year and has more than doubled it since 2020, from roughly 17,000 to 37,000 as of July 2024, the Census Bureau said.

Meanwhile, local officials estimate the city’s current population at more than 40,000 people.

Six other Texas cities – including three more from Collin County — are on the fastest-growing list including Fulshear, Celina, Anna, Fate, Melissa and Hutto.

Celina, last year’s No. 1, ranks No. 4 at 18.2%, Anna is No. 5 at 14.6% and Melissa with 10% growth is No. 11.

Twelve of the 15 cities with the largest numeric population gains between 2023 and 2024 are located in the South or the West, but New York City tops the Census Bureau’s list with an increase of 87,184 residents between 2023 and 2024. Rounding out the top five numeric gainers are Houston with 43,217, Los Angeles with 31,276, San Antonio with 23,945 and Fort Worth with 23,442.

Fort Worth also crossed the 1 million-population threshold between 2023 and 2024, surpassing Austin as the fourth-largest Texas city.

The Census Bureau also reported Collin County ranks No. 5 among counties with the largest numeric gains in housing units between 2023 and 2024, with 18,000 units added.

In an attempt to manage growth, the Princeton City Council has imposed a moratorium on new residential construction in the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction. A four-month ban enacted in September was extended in January to six months. However, the moratorium did not affect development already in progress or that taking place in the county.



To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!