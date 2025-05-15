Subscribe
Collin Fall 2025

Princeton tops nation in growth

by | May 15, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Princeton has moved from third in the nation for percentage population growth to No. 1, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 data released Thursday, May 15.
The Census Bureau said Princeton had a 30.6% growth rate, up from last year’s 22.3%.
Princeton increased its population by nearly one-third in just one year and has more than doubled it since 2020, from roughly 17,000 to 37,000 as of July 2024, the Census Bureau said.
Meanwhile, local officials estimate the city’s current population at more than 40,000 people.
Six other Texas cities – including three more from Collin County — are on the fastest-growing list including Fulshear, Celina, Anna, Fate, Melissa and Hutto.
Celina, last year’s No. 1, ranks No. 4 at 18.2%, Anna is No. 5 at 14.6% and Melissa with 10% growth is No. 11.
Twelve of the 15 cities with the largest numeric population gains between 2023 and 2024 are located in the South or the West, but New York City tops the Census Bureau’s list with an increase of 87,184 residents between 2023 and 2024. Rounding out the top five numeric gainers are Houston with 43,217, Los Angeles with 31,276, San Antonio with 23,945 and Fort Worth with 23,442.
Fort Worth also crossed the 1 million-population threshold between 2023 and 2024, surpassing Austin as the fourth-largest Texas city.
The Census Bureau also reported Collin County ranks No. 5 among counties with the largest numeric gains in housing units between 2023 and 2024, with 18,000 units added.
In an attempt to manage growth, the Princeton City Council has imposed a moratorium on new residential construction in the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction. A four-month ban enacted in September was extended in January to six months. However, the moratorium did not affect development already in progress or that taking place in the county.


To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Princeton to lease Lake Lavon parks

Princeton to lease Lake Lavon parks

May 15, 2025 | ,

The boat ramp is a popular feature at Clear Lake Park on Lake Lavon, one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks that may be turned over to the city of Princeton. Bob Wieland/C&S Media The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has held public hearings on a draft...

read more
Council denies development plat

Council denies development plat

May 15, 2025 | ,

In an unusual display of disapproval to a developer, councilmembers unanimously refused to issue a final plat for Phase 3 of the Morning Ridge subdivision. Forestar Group of Plano had requested permission to sell 75 single-family lots on 15 acres east of County Road...

read more
McKinney council approves airport contracts

McKinney council approves airport contracts

May 15, 2025 | ,

Work is scheduled to begin next month on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport that will allow commercial passenger service to begin next year. “We are cleared for takeoff,” Mayor George Fuller said after the McKinney City Council approved $61 million...

read more
Voters choose Collin College trustees

Voters choose Collin College trustees

May 8, 2025 | ,

Three of the nine seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees were open in the Saturday, May 3, general election.  Collin County Elections said Staci L. Weaver had 37,166 votes, or 58.20%, for Place 4, previously occupied by Trustee Greg Gomel. Tamara Thomas...

read more
PHS names valedictorian, salutatorian

PHS names valedictorian, salutatorian

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Class of 2025 Salutatorian Isabella Vance and Valedictorian Tyler Phillips pose under a PHS Panther mural. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald The top two students in Princeton High School’s Class of 2025 include one who came to Princeton at the start of his junior year and...

read more
Top students recognize favorite teachers

Top students recognize favorite teachers

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Shalley Boles, left, Upneet Kaur, Jean Ann Collins, and Upkar Kaur are joined by twins’ mom, Bhupinder Kaur. Courtesy photo Over the last few weeks, 10 special teachers received a special invitation. As the school year begins to wrap up, the high school has started to...

read more
Residents pitch in for Princeton cleanup

Residents pitch in for Princeton cleanup

May 8, 2025 | ,

Princeton residents gather Saturday, May 3, for the first Day of Purpose community event sponsored by the city, VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 and the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce. John Kanelis/Princeton Herald  Despite days of soaking rain across North...

read more
Governor signs school voucher bill

Governor signs school voucher bill

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Gov. Greg Abbott displays Senate Bill 2, signed May 3, creating educational savings accounts – a school voucher system – in Texas. Photo Courtesy Governor’s Office Effective with the 2026-27 school year, Texas families will be able to apply for a trust fund account...

read more
Photos online
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin Fall 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love