Decoration Day, Memorial Day at cemetery

by | May 22, 2025 | Latest

Flowers or flags will be placed on graves honoring Decoration Day Sunday, May 25. A Memorial Day service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 26.

Friends and family members of those at rest in Princeton Cemetery are encouraged to participate in Decoration Day on Sunday, May 25.  Flowers or flags may be placed on the 1,612 graves in the 10.47-acre facility on Yorkshire Drive, just north of U.S. 380.

Flags will also be placed starting Friday, May 23.

VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 is sponsoring a memorial service at the cemetery at 11:30 a.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

The first Decoration Day was held in 1868 to honor Union soldiers killed during the Civil War.

Over time, the name Memorial Day began to supplant Decoration Day as the name of the holiday and Congress included it in three-day holidays for federal workers under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed in 1968. The first official Memorial Day was held in 1971.

Princeton Cemetery Board Member Larry Abbott said the maintenance and appearance of the grounds is always a primary concern of the Board of Trustees.

For more on this story see the May 22, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

