Collin Fall 2025

Sales tax holiday for energy efficient items May 24-26

May 22, 2025

The three-day Memorial Day weekend is also a double sales tax holiday in Texas.

Families and businesses can save on the purchase of certain products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays running from Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar estimates shoppers will save $15.2 million in state and local sales tax.

“Older, inefficient appliances and outdated water systems can put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

During the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, products displaying a WaterSense® label or logo can be purchased tax free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

Hegar said the sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax free for residential use only.

There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products that can be purchased tax free.

During the concurrent ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washers.

