Town Hall to discuss emergency services UPDATE

The city of Princeton and Collin County have agreed to hold a town hall to discuss Princeton’s decision to terminate firefighting service to rural residents and how to continue protection for those residents.

But there’s a disagreement as to where the event should be held.

Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale announced Friday, May 30, the public hearing would be held at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, at Cowboy Church, 2800 FM 3364.

Hale said the meeting would include Collin County Administrator Yoon Kim, Princeton City Manager Mike Mashburn and other local officials.

However, Mayor Eugene Escobar said later Friday that there may not be enough room at the church and both sides were trying to agree on a new location.

“The county has expressed they do not want to meet at Princeton City Hall, citing the need for a neutral location,” Escobar said.

The mayor added, “We’re still committed to having this meeting, but it needs to happen in a safe, accessible, and professionally equipped setting that works for everyone.”

Princeton was the latest Collin County city to discontinue fire service, effective Oct. 1, to residents living outside the city limits.

One of the proposals to be discussed is creation of an Emergency Services District funded by taxes on rural property in the county or to return the former Branch Volunteer Fire Department to local control.

