Collin Fall 2025

Town hall to discuss emergency services

by | May 30, 2025 | Latest

Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale has scheduled a public town hall with county and city officials to discuss Princeton’s decision to terminate firefighting service to rural residents.
Hale said Cyndi Darland, president of the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees, helped arrange the event to be held at 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, at Cowboy Church, 2800 FM 3364.
Hale said the meeting would include Collin County Administrator Yoon Kim, Princeton City Manager Mike Mashburn and other local officials.
“We won’t have answers to everything, but with Mr. Mashburn and Mr. Kim there we will be able to gather those good questions that we don’t have answers to and get them taken care of,” Hale said.
Princeton was the latest Collin County city to discontinue fire service, effective Oct. 1, to residents living outside city limits.
One of the proposals to be discussed is creation of an Emergency Services District funded by taxes on rural property in the county.

NTMWD 2025

Collin F campus Summer 2025

