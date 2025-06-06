Town hall addresses rural fire protection

Collin County commissioners have reassured residents living outside Princeton’s city limits they won’t lose firefighting protection Oct. 1 when the city ends its contract with the county.

Commissioner Cheryl Williams told attendees at a town hall meeting the fire district covering those residents would be assigned to another fire department, which could then request mutual aid from other departments.

Other options could include re-establishment of the Branch Fire Department – now Princeton Station No. 4 — or creation of an Emergency Services District (ESD) that would first be approved by rural voters.

More than 100 concerned citizens packed the town hall held Tuesday, June 3, at Cowboy Church of Collin County.

Williams, who represents residents living south of U.S. Highway 380, and Commissioner Darrell Hale, whose constituents live north of the highway, were joined by County Administrator Yoon Kim and Fire Marshal Jason Browning.



