Bill focuses on school employees

The Texas Legislature has passed Senate Bill 571 (SB 571), aimed at closing loopholes in the state’s educator misconduct system and preventing individuals with a history of wrongdoing from moving between schools.

The measure, authored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, now awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature.

SB 571 expands the state’s “Do Not Hire” registry, requiring all individuals who work on school campuses — including contractors, subcontractors, and volunteers — to undergo background checks and meet the same reporting standards as certified educators.

The bill seeks to eliminate the practice known as “passing the trash,” in which employees accused of misconduct quietly move to other educational institutions.

“SB 571 ensures that misconduct is caught early and acted on swiftly, no more ‘passing the trash’ or looking the other way that lets predators reappear in other educational roles or in other schools,” Bettencourt, R-Houston, said in a statement.

The legislation builds on earlier reforms, including Senate Bill 7 in 2017 and House Bill 3 in 2019, which established the initial Do Not Hire registry.

The new measure strengthens protections by expanding the types of misconduct that trigger disqualification, mandating early reporting to state authorities, and allowing contracted school entities access to registry data.

It also enhances oversight by the Texas Education Agency while maintaining due process protections for accused individuals.

In addition to SB 571, Bettencourt highlighted SB 1437, which has already been signed into law by Abbott.

That bill expands the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s authority to permanently bar contractors, volunteers, and uncertified workers from employment if they are found to pose a threat to youth.

Meanwhile, House Bill 4623, authored by Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, and Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, also awaits the governor’s approval. The bill removes governmental immunity for public schools in cases where they fail to act on reports of sexual misconduct or abuse, allowing victims to seek damages and attorney’s fees.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick emphasized the importance of the new measures, instructing the Texas Education Agency to distribute the new requirements to all school superintendents and principals across the state.

“There is no excuse now, we are watching,” Patrick said.

