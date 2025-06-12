Subscribe
PISD recognizes, rewards teachers

by | Jun 12, 2025 | Education, Latest, News

Princeton ISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre presents a $6,800 check to PHS engineering and robotics teacher Joanna Robertson. Her grant is for a SHARK machine that produces components and parts for robotics. Robertson is also the SkillsUSA coordinator for CTE competitions. Courtesy Photo

Every year, Princeton ISD awards grants to teachers who plan to implement cutting edge ideas into their lessons to take learning to the next level.

During an end-of-year ceremony, Superintendent Donald McIntyre and Assistant Superintendent Casey Gunnels announced this year’s recipients and presented the teachers with their symbolic giant checks to celebrate their award.

PISD awarded $58,328 for 17 innovative tools, which will be ready to go when students arrive in classrooms for the 2025-2026 school year. Amounts ranged from $6,800 to $500.

Winning proposals ran the gamut of teaching tools, everything from book vending machines, language translators and robot part makers to anatomy skeletons, hands-on comprehension game centers and decodable books for dyslexia.

The recipients included Joanna Robertson, Sheryl Nicholson, Victoria Jackson, Virginia Hicks, Christa Martinez, Baylee Janak, Kameron McClure, Alexa Buck, Erin Edwards, Tanya McCormack, Geneva Lofton, Deshawn Garner, Jodie Walker, Riley Hooks, Kathryn Zavala, Michaela Brannon and Mewish Nayar, Cynthia Record and Shana Swindle.

Princeton Independent School District also celebrated the end of the 2024-2025 school year by recognizing teachers and their service to PISD during a special ceremony.
McIntyre thanked the staff for an outstanding year before he and his administrators presented service pins to employees completing five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 40 years with the district.
District elementary and Lowe librarian Janice Reed was recognized for 40 years of service.
PHS crossing guard Karen Wilson and Clark cafeteria worker Rhonda Smith were honored for 30 years of service.
Those honored for 25 years of service included Godwin secretary Mindi Box, Lowe teacher Jennifer Black, Smith teacher Robin Milstead, Southard secretary Sandra Guerra, PHS teacher Crystal Telles, CTE teacher Joshua Rose and athletics secretary Lana Howell.
Receiving 20-year service pins were Susan Lacey, Canup; Monica Diaz and Amanda McIntire, Harper; Debra Gilliam, Lowe; Pauline Aguilar, Clark; and Beth Moore, special programs.
Receiving 15-year service pins were Patsy Recer, Godwin; Natalie Ott, Green; Jennifer Caldwell and Cindy Gee, Smith; Teresa Rodriguez, Lovelady; Eric and Tangy Lockman and Matthew Riggins, PHS; Sandra Armenta, special programs; and Wendy Cain and Jean Ann Collins, administration.
Retiring from Princeton ISD this year are LaDonna Bingman, Rosario Conrad, Vickey Dillard, Bruce Ferguson, Jody Gerber, Patrick Hover, Margo Ivy, Luz Maria Loya, Brenda Navaja, Marilyn Oliphant, Bradley Patterson, Donna Pugh, Janice Reed, Robin Storey, LaDawnya Wallace, Linda Warren and Kelly Whittington.

