Town hall addresses rural fire protection

Collin County Commissioners Cheryl Williams and Darrell Hale, seated,answer questions from Princeton residents during a town hall meeting Tuesday, June 3, at Cowboy Church of Collin County. Standing is PISD school board Vice President Duane Kelly, who helped coordinate the event, which drew more than 100 attendees. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Collin County commissioners have reassured residents living outside Princeton’s city limits that they won’t lose firefighting protection Oct. 1 when the city ends its contract with the county.

Commissioner Cheryl Williams told a town hall meeting the fire district covering those residents would be assigned to another fire department, which could then request mutual aid from other departments, even if response time becomes longer.

Other options could include re-establishment of the Branch Fire Department— now Princeton Station No. 4 —or creation of an Emergency Services District (ESD).

More than 100 concerned citizens packed the town hall held Tuesday, June 3, at Cowboy Church of Collin County.

Williams, who represents residents living south of U.S. Highway 380, and Commissioner Darrell Hale, whose constituents live north of the highway, were joined by County Administrator Yoon Kim and Fire Marshal Jason Browning.

Cyndi Darland, president of the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees, helped set up the meeting and served as moderator. She was joined by Duane Kelly, the school board vice president.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]