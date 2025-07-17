Back to the scoop: Rediscovering the simple joy of ice cream

It’s sweet, it’s simple and it’s the perfect summer treat. And with just four basic ingredients—cream, milk, sugar and vanilla—ice cream is a divine creation.

Unfortunately, fillers and emulsifiers such as polysorbate 80, guar gum, artificial colorings, corn syrup and more are often included in store-bought versions of this once-simple dessert.

For me, the answer was in my pantry, where my decades-old Cuisinart ice cream and yogurt maker sat unused for years. Now, my weekends often include combining those four basic ingredients, adding the treat of choice—be it berries, chocolate, or chopped nuts—and 25 minutes later, I’m scooping the results into a freezer-safe container. After a few hours of chill time, my family gets to enjoy the real deal.

Of course, homemade ice cream isn’t exactly a new idea. In fact, frozen desserts have been satisfying sweet cravings for centuries. The creamy concoction we know and love today has a long—and surprisingly international—history.

Ice cream may feel like a purely American summer pastime, but its roots are ancient—and global. Long before rocky road and birthday cake flavors filled freezer shelves, civilizations across the world were mixing snow, milk and sweeteners to make early versions of frozen treats.

Historians believe the Chinese were among the first to enjoy something resembling ice cream around 200 BCE, combining snow with milk and rice. In Persia, frozen desserts made with rose water and noodles provided a luxurious way to cool off during the hot season. Even Roman Emperor Nero is said to have sent runners into the mountains to collect snow, which he flavored with fruit and honey.

By the 17th century, frozen creams and fruit ices appeared in European courts. In France and Italy, ice cream-like creations became a symbol of status—enjoyed mostly by the wealthy due to the difficulty of obtaining ice. When the recipes crossed the Atlantic, America was quick to adopt the idea. Thomas Jefferson is credited with bringing a vanilla ice cream recipe from France, and he reportedly served it often at the White House. His handwritten recipe still exists today.

Ice cream’s real rise in popularity came in the 1800s with the invention of the hand-cranked ice cream freezer, making it easier and more affordable to prepare at home. By the early 20th century, ice cream parlors had become a fixture in towns across America. And thanks to a creative pairing at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis—when an ice cream vendor ran out of bowls and teamed up with a nearby waffle maker—the ice cream cone was born.

While America has played a starring role in making ice cream a mainstream dessert, it’s far from the only country with a taste for frozen sweets. Around the world, cultures have crafted their own versions of this beloved treat—each with unique textures, flavors and traditions.

In Italy, ice cream takes the form of gelato, a smoother, denser cousin with less air and more intense flavor than its American counterpart. Often served at a slightly warmer temperature, gelato is rich and velvety, with favorites like pistachio, hazelnut and stracciatella leading the charge.

Head east and you’ll find kulfi in India, a dense, no-churn dessert traditionally made by slowly simmering sweetened milk with spices like cardamom and saffron, then freezing it in molds. It’s more compact than Western ice cream—and incredibly flavorful.

In Japan, mochi ice cream has become a globally popular snack: bite-sized ice cream balls wrapped in chewy rice dough. Meanwhile, in Thailand, vendors use cold metal plates to make rolled ice cream, a made-to-order dessert that’s as fun to watch as it is to eat.

Other regions have their own spins, too. Argentina’s helado, with its creamy texture and strong Italian influence, often stars local favorites like dulce de leche or malbec-flavored berries. In Turkey, dondurma is thick and elastic—thanks to ingredients like salep and mastic—and often served with a bit of performance flair by playful street vendors.

Whether served in cones, cups, molds or mochi shells, it’s clear: ice cream in all its forms has become a global obsession.

And while the flavors and formats may vary, one thing is certain—ice cream has never gone out of style. In fact, if anything, our love for it is stronger than ever.

Despite changing food trends and dietary preferences, ice cream remains one of the most enduring desserts across generations. It’s a comfort food, a celebration treat and a nostalgic throwback all in one scoop.

In the U.S., the average person eats around four gallons of ice cream each year. Vanilla remains the top flavor (though chocolate and cookies-and-cream are close contenders), and the frozen food aisle continues to expand with everything from oat milk-based options to gourmet pints swirled with balsamic reductions or edible glitter.

Social media has also played a role in ice cream’s staying power, turning unique textures, over-the-top toppings and small-batch shops into viral sensations. At the same time, there’s been a quieter movement toward simplification: people opting to skip the additives, make smaller batches at home and experiment with seasonal ingredients they can pronounce.

Maybe that’s part of the magic. Ice cream, at its core, doesn’t need much—just cream, milk, sugar and a little imagination.

