Groundbreaking for McKinney National Airport expansion

The City of McKinney has broken ground on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport that would allow commercial passenger service to begin next year.

Federal, state and local officials gathered Friday, July 18, for the ceremony on the east side of the airport’s 8,000-foot runway.

“TKI [the airport’s FAA designation] has been a thriving and successful airport for over 40 years, but now we’re ushering in a new era of aviation for our North Texas community,” Airport Director Ken Carley said. “This is a major milestone that will bring jobs and promote economic growth in North Texas. I look forward to seeing it completed.”

The project will involve a 46,600-sqare-foot passenger terminal with four aircraft gates and nearly 1,000 parking spaces expected to serve 200,000 passengers per year when opened in late 2026.

Officials did not mention specific airlines that could serve the new airport, but Houston-based Avelo Airlines has expressed interest in providing service with its fleet of Boeing 737s.

A $200 million bond proposal on the May 2023 ballot was rejected by nearly 59% of McKinney voters participating. That project would have included a 144,000-square-foot terminal, a new taxiway and 2,000 parking spaces. Voters previously rejected a smaller expansion plan in 2015.

But during his two terms in office, former Mayor George Fuller refused to abandon the concept and sought funding including grants, loans and tax money.

“The groundbreaking of our new passenger service terminal symbolizes years of dedicated effort to community collaboration aimed at fostering regional growth and economic impacts,” Fuller said at the ceremony. “This terminal is envisioned as a hub for meaningful moments, reflecting the city’s ambition and the collective vision of its leaders, staff and residents.”

Newly elected Mayor Bill Cox said the city of McKinney has grown significantly over the past two decades, requiring smart, strategic investment.

“This project is a critical part of our long-term infrastructure strategy, connecting our residents, supporting local economies and attracting future opportunities,” Cox said. “This terminal strengthens our regional mobility, supports business development and makes air travel more convenient for families and companies alike.”

Cox climbed into a huge yellow Caterpillar excavator to dump a load of dirt before officials tossed spadefuls of dirt from golden shovels.

Former Mayor Brian Loughmiller, now chair of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, said the airport expansion had been discussed and planned as far back as 2002. He said it will trigger tremendous ancillary development such as hotels and office buildings.

“The commercial terminal brings direct access, passive connection and convenience for growing companies,” he said. “Most importantly, it brings careers. It’ll bring jobs in aviation, logistics, customer service and beyond, our young professionals and our veterans, and we’ll be looking to be a part of something that’s transformative as this terminal creates a runway to thrive right here at home.”

TKI, located 2 miles southeast of downtown McKinney, has been a general aviation airport handling several hundred flights a day by privately-owned aircraft and corporate jets, including Fortune 500 companies based in DFW.

It will become North Texas’ third commercial airport, 35 miles from both Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.



