Collin County felon sentenced

A former felon from Princeton is going back to prison for 19 years after entering guilty pleas in federal court.

Larry Wayne Culverhouse, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay Combs said.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Culverhouse to 228 months in federal prison for his pleas entered Wednesday, July 30, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman.

Court records show Culverhouse was arrested Aug. 30, 2023, while in possession of a firearm and 504 grams of methamphetamine.

A news release from Combs said an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined Culverhouse had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.



