Committee is fine-tuning city charter

Aug 7, 2025

The two dozen members of Princeton’s Home Rule Charter Review Committee have been diligently dissecting the document adopted by voters in November 2022. 

Texas law allows such charters to be amended, altered or repealed no more often than every two years, and no changes have ever been made to Princeton’s city charter.

Members of the review committee, appointed by the mayor and councilmembers, were given until June 23 to submit a report on recommended modifications and amendments. 

Council later extended the deadline to the Aug. 11 meeting, one week ahead of the deadline to put the proposed changes on the Nov. 4 election ballot. 

But committee Chair Jaisen Rutledge reported at the Monday, July 28, council meeting that the methodical process had been time consuming with the committee already having held seven meetings.

“This isn’t a thing that we’re rushing through,” Rutledge said. “We want to make sure that we’re giving it a lot of time.”

Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh replied, “As far as I’m concerned, we really don’t have a deadline to do that, because this is a very serious document that needs to be looked over very carefully — and take your time.”

By Bob Wieland |[email protected]

