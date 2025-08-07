Progress continues at unfinished apartments

Work has resumed on the former Princeton Luxury Apartments following a month’s pause as the new owner negotiated with the city over fees owed by previous owners of the property next to Walmart.

“They have a conditional permit to ‘dry-in’ the buildings, that is a permit to seal the exterior of the buildings,” Craig Fisher, director of development services, said this week. “We are working on getting them to a full permit.”

Blóm Capital is in the process of completing four residential units, a clubhouse and pool, said Joseph Sebastien, Blóm CEO and founder.

The city had billed the developer more than $600,000 for fees on the project at 599 W. Princeton Drive (U.S. Highway 380), now renamed Ironwood at Princeton.

“With over $5.5 million in liens from prior ownership now fully paid … we’re working with the city on a payment plan and remain committed to our ‘Princeton First’ strategy — prioritizing local hiring and vendors throughout the project,” he said.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]